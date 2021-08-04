Bognor Regis Town have signed Charlie Bell following his departure from Portsmouth.

The non-league have handed a deal to the midfielder after his spell on trial, as announced by their official club website.

Bell, who is 18-years-old, was released by Portsmouth at the end of last season.

He has been linked with Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion over recent times, as per a report by The News.

New home

However, Bognor Regis have now swooped in for him along with ex-Lincoln City attacker Nathan Odokonyero.

Their coach, Robbie Blake, has said: “Both Nathan and Charlie have done ever so well for us and we’re really pleased to be able to sign them. We believe they will continue their development with us.

“Both are comfortable with the way we like to play the game and this will undoubtedly help us get the best out of them and allow them to benefit the team.”

Career to date

Bell joined Portsmouth at the age of six and rose up through the youth ranks at Fratton Park.

He made his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy clash against West Ham United Under-21s in November 2020 and went on to play a further two games for the Hampshire side.

However, Danny Cowley’s side decided against extending his contract when it expired at the end of June.

Bell has now linked up with ex-Portsmouth teammates Calvin Davies and Bradley Lethbridge at Nyewood Lane and will be playing in the Isthmian League next season.