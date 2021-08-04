Derby County are ‘considering’ a move for Tom Carroll now after his trial period.

Derby County are still looking to bring in the midfielder despite being open to offers for their current players as they look to balance the books, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Carroll, who is 29-years-old, is a free agent with his contract at QPR expiring at the end of June.

He has been spending time on trial with the Rams and is hoping to finally earn himself a deal for next season.

Tough times

It has been a difficult summer at Pride Park and Wayne Rooney’s side are in desperate need of signings to boost their threadbare ranks.

Carroll spent the past campaign with QPR and made 23 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international rose up through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play 56 times for their first-team.

He actually had a loan spell at Derby from Spurs as a youngster and also had stints at QPR and Swansea City.

The latter made his move permanent and the left-footed midfielder spent four years on the books at the Liberty Stadium.

Carroll played 85 times for the Swans altogether and also had a loan spell away at Aston Villa a couple of years ago.