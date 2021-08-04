Gillingham have handed a trial to Dan Crowley after his departure from Birmingham City.

Gillingham played the midfielder in their pre-season friendly against Norwich City last night, as per a report by Kent Online.

Crowley, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Birmingham at the end of last season.

He has also spent time on trial with League One duo Cheltenham Town and Doncaster Rovers this summer.

Helped Hull win the title

Crowley spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hull City and made 23 appearances for the Yorkshire club as they won the League One title.

However, Grant McCann’s side opted against bringing him to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis this summer which has forced him to look elsewhere.

Career so far

Crowley started his career at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles to get experience under his belt.

He left the Premier League side on a permanent basis for spells abroad Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.

The midfielder played 45 times for the Blues before they decided to cut ties at the end of June.

Cheltenham and Doncaster have looked at him this summer and it is now the turn of Gillingham to cast an eye.