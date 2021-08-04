Sheffield Wednesday have had another busy 48 hours as they gear up for their League One opener v Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Optimism is rife among Sheffield Wednesday fans. After dropping down from the Championship last season, few would’ve expected the Owls to put together such an impressive summer transfer window.

They’re now on nine signings for the summer with more expected – here we round-up all the latest Sheffield Wednesday news…

Owls Byers club

Sheffield Wednesday yesterday completed the free signing of George Byers from Swansea City – the 25-year-old is the Owls’ 9th summer signing and another addition to Darren Moore’s ever-growing midfield arsenal.

Keep calm and Barry on

Club captain and fan favourite Barry Bannan has been linked with a move away this summer. But the Scot has insisted that he’ll be a Sheffield Wednesday player come the closure of the transfer window at the end of this month.

He told The Star when asked if he’ll be at the club next month:

“Yeah… I’m sure I’ll be here. I’ve got a job to do in getting the team back to the Championship, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Sam’s the man

Reports from Football Insider yesterday claimed that Sam Hutchinson has agreed a new deal with the Owls.

His current deal is due to expire next summer and fans are still waiting on official confirmation that the 32-year-old has extended his stay with Sheffield Wednesday.

Break for Windass

In a bitter blow for Moore and Sheffield Wednesday, star striker Josh Windass has undergone hamstring surgery and is likely to be sidelined until October.

A report from Examiner Live yesterday revealed the extent of the 27-year-old’s injury.