Ipswich Town have allowed defender Levi Andoh to join Dartford on trial with a view to a loan move.

Ipswich Town have let the youngster to link up with the National League South side, as per a report by TWTD.

Andoh, who is 21-years-old, has joined the Kent outfit alongside Tractor Boys teammate Colin Oppong ahead of potential loan switches.

They both played for the Darts in a friendly against Sittingbourne last night.

Career to date

Andoh was born in Holland but moved to England at the age of six.

He had a spell in the academy at Aston Villa as a youngster but dropped into non-league after he was released.

The defender then studied in Canada and played for the football side at Thompson Rivers University before moving back.

Andoh had spells at Cradley Town, Worcester City and Solihull United before Ipswich snapped him up in January 2020.

He penned a two-year deal with the League One side and was loaned out to Lowestoft Town for a brief stint last season to get some experience under his belt.

Andoh then made his first and only first-team appearance for Ipswich to date in an EFL Trophy game against Crawley Town last term.

New move?

The youngster is now on trial at Dartford ahead of the possibility of going on loan there.

They have some former Football League players such as Tom Bonner, Jordan Wynter and Ade Azeez playing for them these days.