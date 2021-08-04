Swindon Town have re-signed Akin Odimayo on a free transfer.

Swindon Town have brought the defender back to the County Ground on an initial one-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

Odimayo, who is 21-years-old, saw his contract with the Robins expire at the end of June and has since been weighing up his options.

He spent time over pre-season with Portsmouth but Danny Cowley’s side decided against signing him in the end, as per a report by The News.

He’s back

Swindon have now swooped in to lure him back to Wiltshire and their Director of Football, Ben Chorley, has said: “We’re delighted to welcome AK back to the football club. A signing we really wanted to get done.

“Speaking with Akin over the last few days he understands the model and the plan for Swindon going forward. He worked with assistant coach Scott Marshall across four years at Reading so we know him well and he is a great addition to the squad for this season.”

Odimayo made the move to Swindon last summer on a free transfer after being released by Reading and played 34 times last season in League One.

Career to date

He started his career with the Royals and signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of the season before last.