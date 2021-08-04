Bognor Regis Town have signed Nathan Odokonyero following his departure from Lincoln City.

The non-league side have decided to hand a deal to the striker, as announced by their official club website.

Odokonyero, who is 18-years-old, saw his contract at Lincoln expire at the end of June.

Bognor Regis brought him in on trial over pre-season and he has done enough to earn a move.

Career to date

Odokonyero spent time in the academies at Premier League duo Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion as a youngster.

He was released by the latter and was subsequently snapped up by Lincoln.

The teenager was a regular for the Imps’ Under-18s side but they didn’t offer him a contract at the end of the last campaign.

He has since been weighing up his options and has taken the opportunity handed to him by Bognor Regis.

New club

Bognor Regis play their football in the Isthmian League and have former Football League players such as Gavin McCallum, Calvin Davies and Bradley Lethbridge playing for them.

Next season will be a chance for Odokonyero to show what he can do and potentially earn himself a move back up the leagues.

For his former club Lincoln, Michael Appleton’s side are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Play-Off final last season with promotion this term.

They take on Gillingham away on the opening day of the season on Saturday.