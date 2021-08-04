The Star reporter James Shield has claimed that Arsenal ‘could attempt to broker’ a double deal with Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge.

Both players have been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League.

Ramsdale has seemingly been a priority for Arsenal and reports at the end of last month claimed that the Gunners were ready to splash upwards of £30million on the England international.

Since, reports have suggested that Berge is now back on Arsenal’s transfer radar after links went somewhat quiet, and now The Star reckons that Mikel Arteta’s side might attempt a double swoop.

Shield writes: