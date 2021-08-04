Arsenal could attempt audacious double deal for Sheffield United pair, reporter claims
The Star reporter James Shield has claimed that Arsenal ‘could attempt to broker’ a double deal with Sheffield United for Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge.
Both players have been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, following Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League.
Ramsdale has seemingly been a priority for Arsenal and reports at the end of last month claimed that the Gunners were ready to splash upwards of £30million on the England international.
Since, reports have suggested that Berge is now back on Arsenal’s transfer radar after links went somewhat quiet, and now The Star reckons that Mikel Arteta’s side might attempt a double swoop.
Shield writes:
“Officials at the Emirates Stadium are thought to believe the prospect of receiving what would be a significant lump sum for a Championship club might lure United to the negotiating table and help them achieve a breakthrough.”
How much would the deal cost?
Individually, both Berge and Ramsdale have been valued at £30million and above by Sheffield United.
The Sun last week reported that Berge was back on the Gunners’ radar and that the move would cost Arsenal at least £30million.
Arsenal were also told that Ramsdale would cost £32.5million last month and so a potential double deal could land Sheffield United some serious capital this month.
Coming so close to the start of the new season, any outgoings at Bramall Lane could be potentially devastating to Sheffield United’s upcoming season and for manager Slavisa Jokanovic, if he loses two of his star players then he’ll be praying that he can replace them before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.