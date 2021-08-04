Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of Matthew Smith from Manchester City, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City expect to complete the deal before their first game of the season this weekend away at Preston North End.

Smith, who is 21-years-old, is being given the green light to leave Manchester City on loan again for the upcoming campaign.

He spent the past season on loan in League One with Doncaster Rovers and made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

Read: Tom Huddlestone sent message by Kamil Grosicki after second Hull City trial game

Career to date

Smith spent time in the academy at West Bromwich Albion before Manchester City snapped him up.

He has never made a senior appearance for the current Premier League champions but has been loaned out four times so far in his career.

The Wales International’s first spell away came in Holland with FC Twente during the 2018/19 season.

He then spent the campaign after with QPR and Charlton Athletic in the Championship respectively before dropping into the third tier last term.

Read: Hull City loan man from last season misses out on EFL move

Hull move beckons

Smith is now set to be handed a move to Hull as Grant McCann’s side gear up for the new season following their League One title win.

They have been after another central midfielder and will be eager to get this deal over the line before their trip to Deepdale on Saturday.