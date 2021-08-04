A report from Claret and Hugh claims that ‘there have been no formal talks’ between West Ham and West Brom regarding a potential deal for Matheus Pereira.

Pereira, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer.

His future has been the main talking point at The Hawthorns this summer and this week, press surrounding the deal has heightened after Baggies boss Valerien Ismael claimed Pereira was not committed to the club.

Pereira hit back with a post on social media after Ismael’s comments and the former Barnsley boss plans to leave the midfielder out of their Championship opener v Bournemouth on Friday.

Claret and Hugh’s report could be a potentially damning one for West Brom as it reveals that the Hammers haven’t held further talks with the player, following their ‘early enquiry’ about a potential signing.

Why is it damning for West Brom?

With Ismael and Pereira at an impasse, the player’s presence at the club past this transfer window could make for a very awkward and potentially costly scenario.

Should Pereira not be sold off in this summer transfer window then Ismael will undoubtedly be forced to come up with a solution – he’s too good a player to simply exile but bringing him back into the fold would portray badly on Ismael, after he’s been so insistent that Pereira isn’t committed to the cause.

If that’s the case then a January move would no doubt come into contention. If Pereira sits the first half of the season in the doldrums then his price tag will plummet and so West Brom in the predicament they find themselves in, could jump at a quick-sale later this month.

It’s become a really sticky situation at The Hawthorns and one which is becoming all too familiar in the modern game.