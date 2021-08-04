Sheffield United target Harvey Elliott has ‘interest from ten clubs’ according to Lancashire Telegraph, as Liverpool weigh up the 18-year-old’s next move.

Elliott looks set for another loan move after impressing at Blackburn Rovers last season.

The youngster scored seven goals and grabbed 11 assists in his 41 Championship outings for Rovers and Lancashire Telegraph suggests that Tony Mowbray would ‘love’ to have him back at Ewood Park, but that a return has been ‘deemed unlikely’.

Now it seems like Sheffield United are the most keen to bring Elliott in on loan – The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) first linked the Blades with a loan move for Elliott and The Star has since revealed that Sheffield United have told Liverpool of their interest, but haven’t yet made any formal approaches.