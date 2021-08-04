Liverpool to make Harvey Elliott decision – Sheffield United + 9 other clubs interested, Blackburn Rovers’ stance shared
Sheffield United target Harvey Elliott has ‘interest from ten clubs’ according to Lancashire Telegraph, as Liverpool weigh up the 18-year-old’s next move.
Elliott looks set for another loan move after impressing at Blackburn Rovers last season.
The youngster scored seven goals and grabbed 11 assists in his 41 Championship outings for Rovers and Lancashire Telegraph suggests that Tony Mowbray would ‘love’ to have him back at Ewood Park, but that a return has been ‘deemed unlikely’.
Now it seems like Sheffield United are the most keen to bring Elliott in on loan – The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) first linked the Blades with a loan move for Elliott and The Star has since revealed that Sheffield United have told Liverpool of their interest, but haven’t yet made any formal approaches.
With Lancashire Telegraph now claiming that ten clubs are keen on signing Elliott on loan this summer – a mixture of Premier League and Championship teams – Sheffield United’s chances of making the signing appear to be shortening but manager Slavisa Jokanovic could hold the cards here, as it was he who handed Elliott his Fulham debut aged 15.
Blades’ summer business
Jokanovic has overseen a slow summer in the transfer market. A lot of the Blades’ activity has seemingly hinged on the departures of some of their top stars in Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge but with those two still at the club, Jokanovic finds himself scurrying to compete transfer business with just days before the start of the new season.
Elliott would be a shrewd signing if Sheffield United can pull it off and from Liverpool’s perspective, sending Elliott back to the second-tier but with a team who’ll no doubt be competing at the higher ends of the table, could also be a shrewd move for the winger.