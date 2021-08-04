After eight long years since the club were relegated to the third tier of English football, Peterborough United find themselves back in the Championship following a successful 2020/21 campaign.

Back in May 2013, Posh fans were subjected to watching their beloved team fall at the final hurdle, as they were sent down to League One with the highest-ever points total seen from a second tier side.

The new EFL season dawns, and so far it seems the Cambridgeshire side have kept hold of their key assets despite interest from several clubs.

However, pre-season has seen the squad hit with several injuries, which could see certain players not return at full fitness.

Here’s three Posh players to look out for in the 2021/22 season:



Jack Taylor

In the January 2020 transfer window, Posh were in desperate need of quality midfield reinforcements. Barnet have acted almost as a feeder club in recent years, and owner Darragh MacAnthony wasted no time in splashing a reported £500,000 (with add-ons) on the Irish midfielder.

Taylor has relished the step-up to league football since making the move, with a fine goal compilation reel to add to his performances. If he can stay fit, don’t be surprised to see the 23-year-old adapt to the Championship with ease.

Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough United is often known for its production line of young talents, and Ronnie Edwards is no exception.

The 18-year-old certainly has a lot to live up to and a recent call up to the England Under-19 squad has only emphasised the talent that Edwards withholds.

Although his first season was unfortunately riddled with minor injuries and isolation periods, the defender will be hoping to push into the team’s starting XI as the season progresses.

Nathan Thompson

An experienced defender, Nathan Thompson has captured Posh fans’ hearts with his intelligent tactical play.

The ex-Pompey man will be playing at the highest level of English football in his career. With versatility in his arsenal, the 30-year-old will surely perform as a consistent component in the Peterborough back-line.

Thompson’s knowledge of the game is unquestionable, although the defender’s on-the-ball talent should also be recognised. Opposition teams have often been faced with his runs out from the defence, and the right-back offers a constant threat down the right-hand side of the pitch.