Bristol Rovers head to north Nottinghamshire to face Mansfield Town at the One Call Stadium to start their 2021/22 League Two campaign.

After a turbulent pre-season and many incomings and outgoings at Bristol Rovers, it’s time to asses the situation at the club and see who may begin the season in the famous Blue and White quarters.

The lineup we’ve predicted features three of the survivors of the squad from last season. These players either have a point to prove in the shirt or have shown that they deserve those spaces in the team. The three in question of course, being Anssi Jaakola, Alfie Kilgour and Zain Westbrooke.

Paul Coutts has missed the majority of pre-season with Covid-19 and then a slight injury and may not have the capacity to go the full 90 minutes, and Aaron Collins has an ongoing injury issue that may inhibit his starting contention. Brett Pitman is also added to a list of doubts due to his lack of pre-season involvement. However, their ability to play and influence games may be a deciding factor when finalising the starting XI.

Rovers star Sam Nicholson who is expected to miss the first five games of the season on the treatment table; Sam Finley who is recovering from Covid-19, Harry Anderson, Sion Spence, Connor Taylor and Josh Grant who have all grasped minutes in pre-season and Brandon Hanlan who will be out to better his tally last season and prove himself to Barton.

Here’s our expected Bristol Rovers XI for the game v Mansfield Town:

Anssi Jaakola

Alfie Kilgour

Nick Anderton

Mark Hughes

Luke Thomas

Zain Westbrooke

Paul Coutts

Trevor Clarke

Harvey Saunders

Aaron Collins

Brett Pitman