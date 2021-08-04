Preston North End will kick-off their Championship season this weekend against the newly-promoted Hull City.

Declan Rudd is likely to start in goal after missing the second half of last season through injury – Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen is very likely to return to the club on loan but probably will not be ready to start against Hull.

Sepp van den Berg will most likely go back into the right wing-back position as new signing Matthew Olosunde continues his recovery from a minor Achilles injury.

The central centre-back position in Preston’s back-three remains up for grabs as Patrick Bauer is now fit and available for selection.

Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman are widely expected to start as the two deeper-lying midfielders in Preston’s midfield.

The attacking midfielder role is also up for grabs between Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson, but we expect Johnson to get the nod ahead of Browne who only featured a few times in pre-season after having hip surgery – Johnson enjoyed a very good summer with the Jamaican national team who got to the semi-finals of the Gold Cup.

In terms of the two strikers, we expect Ched Evans to be a guaranteed starter. His partner up-front will likely be Emil Riis but McAvoy also has the options of Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire, and Scott Sinclair to choose from.

Here is how we expect Preston to line up in their season opener:

Declan Rudd

Sepp van den Berg

Jordan Storey

Liam Lindsay

Andrew Hughes

Greg Cunningham

Ben Whiteman

Ryan Ledson

Daniel Johnson

Emil Riis

Ched Evans