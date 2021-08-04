Up to 20,000 fans are expected at Portman Road this Saturday for the Tractor Boys’ clash with newly-promoted Morecambe.

Barring any huge surprises, Vaclav Hladky looks set to be handed his league debut between the sticks after an impressive pre-season.

It looks as though it will be a particularly youthful defence with both Matt Penney and George Edmundson likely to make their first appearances in a Town shirt at left-back and centre-back respectively, with the ever-exciting Kane Vincent-Young no doubt occupying the right back spot.

The second centre-back spot is still up for grabs, with Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden battling it out to be given the nod by Paul Cook.

Both Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans look nailed on to fill in the two holding midfield roles in Cook’s 4-2-3-1 formation with the latter likely wearing the captain’s armband. If fit, one might assume that Scott Fraser will play in the number 10 role in behind the central striker but should he still be recovering from a minor injury, it would almost certainly be young play-maker Armando Dobra covering for him with new boys Wes Burns and Connor Chaplin out wide on either flank.

Despite competition from James Norwood and loanee Macauley Bonne, Joe Pigott is our favourite to start as the main man up top.

Expected XI:

Vaclav Hladky

Matt Penney

George Edmundson

Toto Nsiala

Kane Vincent-Young

Conor Chaplin

Lee Evans

Rekeem Harper

Scott Fraser

Wes Burns

Joe Pigott