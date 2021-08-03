West Brom are considering a move for Derby County winger Tom Lawrence, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

West Brom could try and lure the attacker away from Pride Park in this transfer window.

Lawrence, who is 27-years-old, is being weighed up by the Baggies as one of a few potential targets.

The Mail says Valerien Ismael’s side would need to offload the likes of Matheus Pereira or Sam Johnstone to help balance the books before making a move.

Read: Player released by West Brom still has chance of earning EFL move

Big player for Derby

Lawrence has been with Derby for the past four seasons and has been a key player for the Rams.

He has made 142 appearances for the Championship outfit in all competitions and has chipped in with 26 goals.

Career to date

The Wales international started his career at Manchester United but played only once for their first-team.

Instead, he had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Carlisle United and Yeovil Town to gain experience before leaving on a permanent basis for Leicester City in 2014.

Lawrence only played three times for the Foxes and they loaned him to Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town before selling him to Derby.

Read: Former Derby County man on trial with EFL club

On West Brom’s radar

Ismael is preparing for his first season in charge at West Brom and could see Lawrence as someone to boost his attacking options.

The Baggies will be eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League and the winger would certainly give them more competition and depth going forward if they were able to land him.