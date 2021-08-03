Bristol City midfielder James Morton will not be joining League One side MK Dons, it has been reported.

As a result of Russell Martin’s switch from MK Dons to Swansea City, the League One outfit will not be signing the midfielder.

Bristol City allowed Morton to feature for MK in a pre-season clash between the two sides ahead of a proposed move. However, following Martin’s departure, the move will no longer be going ahead.

Bristol Live has reported that Morton has now returned to his parent club after a two-week trial.

A permanent move to Stadium:MK was reportedly on the cards, but the change in management has scuppered the deal.

With Morton now back with Bristol City, it will be interesting to see if he seals a move elsewhere before the end of the month or if he remains with the Robins.

Previous EFL loan stints

After stints with Chippenham Town and Bath City, Morton was sent to Forest Green Rovers for his first EFL loan in 2019. He spent the first half of the 2019/20 campaign with the club, providing two assists in 17 appearances.

Since then, the 22-year-old midfielder has gone on to spent time on loan with Grimsby Town and Gillingham.

Current contract situation

As it stands, Morton’s deal with Bristol City expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Given that he has only made one appearance for the club’s first-team, the central midfielder may need a big season, be it at Ashton Gate or out on loan, if he wants to stay with the Robins beyond the end of the new season.