Sheffield United have had an initial loan inquiry for Ben Davies rejected by Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail journalist Dominic King on Twitter (see tweet below).

Celtic, Sheffield United and Bournemouth, meanwhile, all interested in signing Ben Davies. Sheff U have had an initial loan enquiry turned down 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 3, 2021

Sheffield United are keen to bring him in on loan as they prepare for the new Championship season.

Davies, who is 25-years-old, is also on the radar of Bournemouth and Celtic.

The defender only made the surprise move to Liverpool in January from Preston North End but is yet to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Davies rose up through the youth ranks at Deepdale and went on to make 145 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions before his big move to Anfield.

He also had loan spells away from the Lancashire side at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain experience as a youngster.

Sheffield United have been linked with him for a while now but have seen a loan inquiry rebuffed by Liverpool.

The Blades have been very patient with their recruitment this summer as Slavisa Jokanovic prepares for his first season in charge of the Yorkshire club.

They have a strong core to their squad and are littered with some serious quality at Championship level but may feel they could do with some more cover and competition at the back.

Bringing in a new defender would be a shrewd bit of business by Sheffield United but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to land Davies.