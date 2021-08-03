Portsmouth are casting an eye over free agent defender Ludwig Francillette, it has been reported.

Understand one of the centre-backs is Ludwig Francillette. #Pompey — Jonty Colman (@JontyColman) August 3, 2021

Hampshire Live reporter Jonty Colman provided the update on Twitter (see tweet above) as Portsmouth continue to watch over a number of potential additions.

Danny Cowley has brought in a number of trialists in recent weeks. Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner, free agent Louis Thompson and winger Layton Ndukwu are among those to have spent time on trial with Pompey in recent weeks.

That seems to have continued today, with six trialists starting against Bournemouth U21s this afternoon, one of which is reportedly centre-back Ludwig Francillette.

Francillette, 22, is available on a free transfer after being released by Premier League side Newcastle United earlier this summer.

The Magpies opted against renewing his deal after he was unable to break into the senior side following his arrival in 2019, spending his entire career with the club in the U23s.

Across all competitions, Francillette played 27 times for Newcastle’s U23s, netting one goal in the process.

While not making a senior appearance for the club, the Frenchman did get the chance to test himself against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy. He played five times in the competition across two seasons, with the Magpies’ U23s losing all matches.

As it stands, Portsmouth have three options available at centre-back, so they could do with adding at least one more. Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson and Paul Downing are Cowley’s only three central defenders as it stands.