Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has said he is not surprised to see midfield star Josh Laurent attracting interest from elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest were said keen on a move for Reading star Laurent at the weekend as Chris Hughton looks to bolster his ranks before the end of the month.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer for the Royals last season, starring on a number of occasions for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

As a result of his influential role in his Reading side, Paunovic has now admitted that it comes as no surprise to see Laurent attracting attention from other clubs.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle, the Royals boss stated that Laurent is “100% committed” to the club, insisting that the links with a move away are “just a part of football”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m not surprised Josh Laurent has been recognised as very talented and a target for other teams. That is just a part of football.

“He is our player, he is doing fantastic in training and we’re developing his role. He is already one of our leaders and we believe he is going to stay with us.

“He is 100% committed and we are so happy to have him with us.”

With Paunovic’s defiant message confirming Reading’s stance, it will be interesting to see if Forest look to test their resilience with an offer before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

A key player at the Madejski

Last season was Laurent’s first Reading and his first in the Championship, but he took to the challenge like a duck to water.

Featuring in defensive midfield, central midfield or attacking midfield, the former Shrewsbury Town star netted three goals and provided three assists in 46 games. He missed just one Championship game, sitting out of a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Reading’s difficult window

The Royals’ transfer embargo has made for a difficult few months for the club.

No new faces have come through the doors and if Laurent was to be tempted away, it would be another significant blow for the Championship side.