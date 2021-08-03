Lincoln City haven’t signed Portadown striker Lee Bonis this summer as his transfer ‘fee went up’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Fee went up. Lincoln won’t pay. https://t.co/ukPECCkFmP — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 3, 2021

Lincoln City were linked with a move for the young attacker earlier in this transfer window but a deal hasn’t materialised.

The Imps are not prepared to pay the fee his club are demanding.

Bonis, who celebrates his 22nd birthday today, spent time on trial with Premier League side Burnley earlier this year, as per a report by the News Letter.

Impressive form

He caught the eye playing in the NIFL Premiership last season and scored 14 goals in all competitions, having managed 15 in the second tier the campaign before.

Bonis burst into Portadown’s first-team in 2019 and has now become one of their most prized assets.

He rose up through their academy as a youngster but switched Mid Ulster league with Portadown BBOB before a spell at Seagoe.

The Ports eventually swooped to bring him back to Shamrock Park and that moved has paid off.

No Football League move yet

Lincoln have emerged as a potential destination but are not willing to fork out the money to bring him to Sincil Bank.

Michael Appleton’s side made the Play-Off final last season and will be eager to make one step further in the next campaign.

They have brought in the likes of Chris Maguire, Hakeeb Adelakunm, Josh Griffiths and Teddy Bishop in this transfer window.