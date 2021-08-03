Sheffield United have allowed midfielder George Broadbent to depart on loan to Rochdale, the League Two side have confirmed via their official website.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship and will look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. New manager Slavisa Jokanovic will want a squad of players who are capable of doing just that, but it means players on the outskirts will be shipped out to free up space.

Midfielder George Broadbent is yet to feature for the Blades since arriving from Manchester United’s academy last year. But he is set to depart in his third loan spell away from Bramall Lane.

He plied his trade for Curzon Ashton in the National League North on loan at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and made the temporary switch to Beerschot in Belgium in January 2021.

He doesn’t boast much experience having only played seven games in his senior career, scoring once.

The 20-year-old gave an interview to Rochdale’s official website upon arrival. He talked up the club’s attitude towards younger players, how it will help him to develop and what his hopes are for the upcoming campaign.

“We’ve finally got it over the line and I’m looking forward to the season now,” said Broadbent.

“I want to try and get as many first-team appearances as I can, get more experience to develop me as a player, and hopefully I’ll do well this season.

“It’s a good club to come to in terms of developing young players, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Coming on loan here will help me mature as a player and a person. Hopefully we can have a successful season.”

Broadbent will join up with former Sheffield United teammate Sam Graham at Rochdale. The defender joined the League Two side on a two-year deal last month.

Rochdale get their league campaign underway away at Harrogate Town next weekend. They will be hoping to bounce back to the third tier, following their 21st placed finish and unfortunate relegation last time out.