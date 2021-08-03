Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjuma is now reported to be attracting interest from Premier League side Liverpool.

Fresh reports have emerged from Spanish news outlet Marca regarding Arnaut Danjuma’s situation.

The Bournemouth winger has been heavily linked with a move away from The Cherries this summer following their failure to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Marca‘s report has now revealed that Premier League giants Liverpool have also sounded out Danjuma as a potential target ahead of the new campaign.

It is said several Premier League sides are eyeing a potential move for the Dutchman, with Jurgen Klopp’s side included.

Crystal Palace have most recently been linked with a swoop for the 24-year-old. However, Villareal, West Ham, and a host more clubs across Europe are all also in the battle for his signature.

“Outgrown” the Championship

Earlier this summer, Danjuma revealed that he feels he has “outgrown” the Championship.

He would go on to clarify his comments, but his words point towards a desire to test himself in a higher division. Danjuma starred for the Cherries last season, netting 17 goals and providing eight assists across all competitions.

Hefty asking price

Bournemouth have shown no interest in letting the Nigerian-born attacker leave on the cheap this summer.

Reports emerged last month claiming the Championship side were asking for as much as £35m for Danjuma this summer.

With little under a month remaining in the window, it will be interesting to see if anyone either persuades Bournemouth to lower their valuation or if anyone conjures up the money to prize him away from Dean Court this summer.