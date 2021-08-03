Bristol City duo Saikou Janneh and Tommy Conway are both attracting interest from Cheltenham Town, it has been reported.

Nigel Pearson is still yet to make a concrete decision on loan departures ahead of the new season, with Bristol City youngsters attracting interest from elsewhere.

Young attackers Saikou Janneh and Tommy Conway, who were both in and around Pearson’s first-team towards the tail end of last season, are both said to be attracting interest from League One.

Third-tier new boys Cheltenham Town have been casting their eyes over the duo, as per Bristol Live.

The report states Cheltenham boss Michael Duff was in attendance of Bristol City U23’s clash with Hungerford Town last Friday, with Janneh and Conway on their watchlist.

With Duff showing an interest in the duo, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

First-team breakthroughs

As mentioned earlier both Janneh and Conway made their first-team debuts for the Robins last season.

The former featured four times for Pearson’s side, while the latter made five appearances. Conway started for the Championship side in each of their last three games of the campaign, scoring his first senior goal in a 4-1 loss to Millwall.

Cheltenham’s current attacking options

With the new campaign just around the corner, Duff could do with at least one more option in his attacking ranks.

As it stands, the League One new boys have George Lloyd, Adam May and Andy Williams available as options in centre-forward.