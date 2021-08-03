Birmingham City have made an enquiry about a possible loan move for Clermont Foot midfielder Brandon Baiye, it has been reported.

Birmingham #BCFC have enquired over Belgium Under-21 midfielder Brandon Baiye, 20, at Clermont. Bundesliga2 club Hamburg have also shown interest. https://t.co/28sdX5fUDg — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 3, 2021

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer is looking to make some further additions to his squad before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

Alongside permanent arrivals Chuks Aneke, Ryan Woods and Jordan Graham, four players have joined on loan.

Now, it has been claimed Belgium U21 international Brandon Baiye is being eyed as a potential fifth temporary addition alongside Dion Sanderson, Matija Sarkic, Tahith Chong and Juan Familia-Castillo.

Mike McGrath, reporter for The Telegraph, has said the Blues have enquired about a possible deal for Baiye ahead of the new season.

The young midfielder spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan in Austria with 2.Liga side SC Austria Lustenau, where he put on some impressive performances. Featuring in defensive midfield, he chipped in with four goals and five assists in 29 games as they finished in 13th.

Rival interest from Germany

However, the Blues are not the only side looking to secure a deal for Baiye this summer.

It is added that 2.Bundesliga outfit Hamburg are also showing an interest in Baite ahead of the new season, so it will be interesting to see how the 20-year-old’s situation pans out.

Previous EFL interest

The former Club Brugge youngster has previously attracted interest from England, with both Fulham and Norwich City said keen last summer.

Reported interest failed to materialise into anything serious, however, and he ended up moving to Lustenau on loan.