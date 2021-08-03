Bristol Rovers have shown League Two that they mean business in the division by signing players with experience and hunger for success this summer.

Bristol Rovers haven’t been short of publicity already this season with manager Joey Barton being in the press, however, the club haven’t been short of incomings with 13 new faces playing their football at The Memorial Stadium. There may be an opportunity to bring more publicity to a club hoping to avenge last seasons disappointment.

Luke Thomas

On a season-long loan from Barnsley, Luke Thomas provides the club with a new outlet that they were desperate for last season.

His pace, technical ability and experience in a higher league complete what the summer shopping list would’ve highlighted. Thomas’ performance in pre-season have also shown him to be a bright spark, putting in an especially good performance against Oxford United, winning and scoring a penalty against a solid League One outfit.

Aaron Collins

Bristol Rovers lacked attacking presence last season. Aaron Collins however, doesn’t. Playing in a number ten role and moving in the channels to create space for a number nine is his speciality.

Making the half-hour journey from Nailsworth to Bristol has provided an opportunity for the other attacking players in the squad to have a new outlet when going forward that has been missed in recent years in BS7.

Brett Pitman

Pitman is the perfect number nine – a wealth of experience, scoring goals of every kind. Signing for the Gas at the end of last month, he made his debut off the bench against Oxford United in a pre-season friendly scoring two goals and showing the fans exactly what they’ve wanted.

Pitman is the man the squad will look to for goals and the league will need to be ready for him.