Millwall allowed striker Abdul Abdulmalik to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract last month, but the striker has since been handed a trial period with Premier League side Southampton, according to London News Online.

Millwall have offered Abdulmalik fresh terms and a new contract, but the player is keeping his options open as things stand.

Prior to his trial stint at Southampton, he had been given similar opportunities at League One side Portsmouth and newly promoted Premier League side Watford. Although he was not offered a permanent deal with either.

He recently played for the Saints’ B Team in a friendly against non-league side AFC Totton, scoring twice in a 4-1 win. The 18-year-old is set to play again this evening, as they take on Salisbury.

The report states he has impressed so far and could be in line to secure a contract. If a move was to materialise, former club Millwall would be in line to receive compensation.

The striker was a key part of Millwall’s youth set up. He has featured for the U18s and scored four goals in six appearances during his time at the club.

In the past Abdulmalik has been linked to English heavyweights Arsenal, as well as Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic. Although it is believed that no concrete offers were made by the trio.

However, there was a previous bid from fellow-Championship outfit Swansea City. This was rejected outright after Millwall viewed the bid as derisory and therefore didn’t match their valuation of the player.