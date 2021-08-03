Following a mediocre 17th-place finish in the last Championship campaign, Chris Hughton and his Nottingham Forest side will be looking to mount a push for the play-off places this season.

Pre-season has been all but convincing so far for the Reds with narrow victories over Alfreton Town and Northampton Town whilst conceding a two-goal lead to draw with Crewe Alexandra.

With an opening fixture away at a resurgent Coventry City side, Chris Hughton will be hoping he can finally take this dwindling Forest side back to the top flight.

Here we look at three Forest players to watch out for in the 2021/22 season:

Alex Mighten

Following 19-year-old Alex Mighten’s meteoric rise from Nottingham Forest’s academy to the first-team, he became yet another prospect to come from the academy’s production line.

The quick and skilful winger featured 32 times last campaign, scoring three goals and racking up one assist. He’s become one of the first names on the team sheet due to his lightning pace and flair on the ball and is only expected to improve further this season under Hughton.

Brennan Johnson

After a phenomenal loan spell at Lincoln City last campaign scoring 10 and assisting 12 in 40 appearances respectively, the 20-year-old Wales international returns to Nottingham Forest with a point to prove.

The creative, attacking midfielder thrived for the Imps last term and helped in propelling them to the League 1 play-off final. With reported bids from Brentford being turned down for Johnson, he could well become a pivotal player at the City Ground.

Loic Mbe Soh

When the highly-rated 20-year-old centre-back, Mbe Soh, made the unconventional switch from PSG to Nottingham Forest there was a lot of buzz following his arrival at the City Ground.

The two-time French League winner may initially be utilised at left-back early in the season after featuring there in pre-season fixtures. If he can reach his full potential, the £4.5 million pound man may be eventually become a shrewd signing for the reds.