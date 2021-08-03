Leeds United continue to be linked with Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, but the Whites are yet to meet the player’s current valuation.

O’Brien, 22, is a target of Leeds United’s. The Huddersfield midfield enforcer was first linked with an Elland Road move at the start of the summer but after Marcelo Bielsa missed out on a loan move for Conor Gallagher last week, they’ve since stepped up their interest in O’Brien.

Football Insider reported last week that the club had ‘opened talks’ to sign the Englishman, with Alan Nixon then writing in The Sun on Sunday (01.08, pg. 59) that the Terriers were demanding £10million for the player.

Giving the latest on that front, Nixon tweeted today:

Huddersfield want big cash … Leeds yet to meet valuation … https://t.co/IrdLuQRTlC — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 3, 2021

O’Brien is certainly a player with great potential – he proved to be arguably Town’s most consistent performer last season, establishing himself as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the Championship.

But he has just a year left on his contract and that is where the complication lies for both sides.

Contract limbo

During a time of financial hardship for clubs up and down the country, we’re seeing a lot fewer transfers. Another example of a similar situation to O’Brien’s is that of Adam Armstrong at Blackburn Rovers – linked with a Premier League move all throughout the summer but going into the final year of his contract.

Many would’ve expected Armstrong to have left by now but as the new season draws closer, it seems like those linked clubs are waiting for his contract to run down after Watford were reported to be pulling out of the race.

Leeds may well deploy a similar tactic with O’Brien but something of interest in Nixon’s previous report in The Sun on Sunday was that Leeds could offer players in exchange.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has the obvious connection with Bielsa and the two could link up yet again to make a potential move for O’Brien happen – no matter which players Leeds might offer though, Nixon says that Huddersfield are demanding an eight-figure sum as a minimum.