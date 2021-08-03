Stoke City’s loan deal for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is “off”, as per The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed last month that Stoke City were pursuing a loan deal for Keinan Davis as Michael O’Neill looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

At the time, it was said that talks were ongoing over a potential deal as Villa look to offload the striker.

However, fresh reports have now revealed Davis has suffered an injury blow ahead of the new campaign.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported that the 23-year-old striker will be out for two months. As a result, any potential move to Stoke City is now off.

The development will come as a blow to both the player and the Potters. O’Neill is determined to bolster his attacking ranks before the new season, Steven Fletcher and Lee Gregory available as options up front, while sidelined youngster Tyrece Campbell can also play through the middle.

Sam Surridge is reportedly set to join Stoke though, so it will be interesting to see if they pursue another target.

In need of a strong season

Since breaking through Aston Villa’s academy, Davis has struggled to hit a vein of goalscoring form. Across all competitions, the forward has scored six goals in 85 outings for the club’s senior side. He has also chipped in with seven assists.

Davis still has three years remaining on his contract, so his long-term future is secured. However, with other players ahead of him in the pecking order at Villa Park, a strong season out on loan could help his first-team chances with his parent club.

What has Michael O’Neill said?

O’Neill confirmed Stoke’s interest in Davis last month, so it will be interesting to see if he comes out to provide an update on the situation following this latest development.