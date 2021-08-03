Hull City are set to ‘make room’ in their squad for new signings and have sanctioned James Scott’s move to St Mirren, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Hull only signed Scott from Motherwell last summer. But after 34 appearances and just four goals last season, Hull are set to part ways with the 20-year-old. Admittedly, he has suffered with injuries since arriving for a fee of £1 million last year, which has seen his progress take a hit.

With Grant McCann’s side looking to bolster their options ahead of their Championship campaign, this means there will be some players on the fringes who will be shown the exit door. Scott is one such player, and his availability has put several sides on red alert.

The likes of Dundee United and Hearts have been linked, but the report states that the forward is ‘nearing a move’ to St Mirren.

McCann is reluctant to let Scott leave the MKM Stadium. But with the desire to get new players onboard in forward areas outweighing his desire to keep the youngster, he may be forced to sell.

Speaking to the same site after the recent news of transfer restrictions being placed on the squad, the Hull boss spoke out about Scott. He suggested it would likely be a permanent departure as opposed to a loan, if he was to leave.

“The club spent a million pounds on him and he’s had a really bad time because of injury,” he said.

“There’s absolutely no point in us loaning him out because he’d count in our numbers.”

St Mirren will be looking to get their first win of the campaign after their 1-1 season opener with Dundee. They face Hearts this weekend and will be hoping to get a deal for Scott over the line before they kick-off.