After the disappointment of relegation back to the Championship, Fulham will be hoping for an instant return to the top flight – new manager Marco Silva brings an impress reputation and has already added two former Premier League players in Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Optimism is already high around the club and following a recent victory over Charlton in pre-season, Fulham will be itching to get off to a positive start at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Here’s three Fulham players to watch out for in the 2021/22 season:

Fabio Carvalho



Fabio Carvalho is a bright, energetic young midfielder who has has progressed through Fulham’s Academy.

After an impressive U23 season where he grabbed 11 goals in 13 games, the 18-year-old appeared in the final three games of last season and was able to score his first goal for the club in a 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

Having started and scored in the last pre-season game against Charlton, Fabio could become an important factor of Fulham’s midfield and could easily become a fans’ favourite.

Tosin Adarabioyo



A powerful and athletic defender, Tosin Adarabioyo is a commanding centre-back who appeared 32 times in Fulham’s last campaign.

Arriving from Man City for a fee of £2 million, the 23-year-old formed a strong partnership alongside Danish defender Joachim Andersen and earned nine clean sheets in a challenging debut season in the Premier League.

With previous experience in the Championship with West Brom and Blackburn, the 6″5 defender should really come in to his own next season.

Harrison Reed

Harrison Reed is an energetic, box-to-box central midfield who is not afraid to put his body on the line.

Another one from the Southampton youth academy, the 26-year-old has had loan spells at Norwich, Blackburn and Fulham before making the permanent £6 million move to the Whites last summer.

If Reed can keep fit and avoid injuries, he could play a major role in helping guiding Fulham back to the Premier League.