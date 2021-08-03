The door has opened for Preston North End to reunite with ‘keeper Daniel Iversen, with Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward returning to Leicester City.

Leicestershire Live has reported that both Schmeichel and Ward have returned to the Foxes after extended breaks following the European Championships.

With both international shot-stoppers back in training, the door has opened for Daniel Iversen to depart on loan once again.

Preston North End have been pursuing a reunion with the 24-year-old after his successful loan stint at Deepdale last season. An agreement is said to be in place over a return and now, Leicestershire Live states the door is now open for a move to be sealed.

Brendan Rodgers now has both his number one and number two available once again, freeing Iversen to depart.

A return to Preston looks to be the most likely outcome, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

A successful first stint

Iversen joined the Lilywhites in January of last season, going on to lock down a starting role with the club.

The Dane kept nine clean sheets across all competitions for the Championship side, playing 23 times in the process.

Preston’s current goalkeeping options

As it stands, Frankie McAvoy has three options available in between the sticks ahead of the new campaign.

Declan Rudd, Matthew Hudson and Connor Ripley are all currently on the books, with Rudd by far the most experienced at Championship level. It will be interesting to see if any of the trio can push Iversen for a starting spot should a move go through.