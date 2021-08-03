Sheffield Wednesday closing in on signing of Marvin Johnson after Middlesbrough exit
Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Marvin Johnson following his departure from Middlesbrough, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.
Sheffield Wednesday have agreed personal terms with the free agent winger and he has undergone a medical.
Johnson, who is 30-years-old, has also been a target for the likes of Blackpool, Millwall and Hull City in this transfer window.
However, it is the League One Owls who are poised to win the race for his signature and hope to announce the move in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Available for nothing
Johnson is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options.
He has spent the past four years on the books at the Riverside Stadium and made 106 appearances in all competitions during his time there, chipping in with six goals.
The experienced wide man also spent time away on loan at Wednesday’s bitter rivals Sheffield United and helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League.
Career to date
Johnson started out in non-league with spells at Solihull Moors and Kidderminster Harriers before moving to Motherwell.
He spent three years in the Scottish Premiership before he moved back to England after he was snapped up by Oxford United.
Johnson was impressive during his time at the Kassam Stadium and scored six goals in 55 games for the U’s to earn a move to Middlesbrough in 2017.