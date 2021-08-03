Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed a “really, really good offer” is on the table for young defender Denver Hume.

Earlier this summer, Denver Hume’s contract at the Stadium of Light came to an end.

Since then, Sunderland have made significant efforts to try and tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal. Thus far, negotiations are yet to reach a conclusion, with Hume attracting attention from Middlesbrough earlier this summer.

Now, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has provided an update on Hume’s situation.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Speakman has confirmed that a “really, really good offer” has been made to Hume.

He went on to explain that his current injury situation has made the saga more difficult, adding that his next move must be best for him.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Denver’s contract didn’t have an option in it so it comes to an end and there’s a free agent.

“He’s got to be comfortable with where it’s at, and that he feels comfortable that this is the right place for him to develop the next little phase of his career.

“The injury has been a difficult one because it’s created a discussion around when he’s going to back fit and that of course affects the offer.