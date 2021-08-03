Key Sunderland figure opens up on Denver Hume contract situation – “really, really good offer” made
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed a “really, really good offer” is on the table for young defender Denver Hume.
Earlier this summer, Denver Hume’s contract at the Stadium of Light came to an end.
Since then, Sunderland have made significant efforts to try and tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal. Thus far, negotiations are yet to reach a conclusion, with Hume attracting attention from Middlesbrough earlier this summer.
Now, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has provided an update on Hume’s situation.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Speakman has confirmed that a “really, really good offer” has been made to Hume.
He went on to explain that his current injury situation has made the saga more difficult, adding that his next move must be best for him.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Denver’s contract didn’t have an option in it so it comes to an end and there’s a free agent.
“He’s got to be comfortable with where it’s at, and that he feels comfortable that this is the right place for him to develop the next little phase of his career.
“The injury has been a difficult one because it’s created a discussion around when he’s going to back fit and that of course affects the offer.
“We feel we’ve made a really, really good offer.”
With Speakman’s latest words in mind, it will be interesting to see if Hume pens a new deal with the Black Cats or if he moves elsewhere.
Free to hunt for a new home
As a free agent, Hume is free to search for a new club without any potential suitors having to negotiate terms with Sunderland.
He has already been linked with a step up to the Championship with Middlesbrough, but it will be interesting to see if anyone else looks to pursue a deal for the left-back.
A promising talent
Despite still being only 22, Hume has already picked up a good amount of EFL experience.
The promising youngster has played 76 times for Sunderland’s first-team, netting three goals and providing 10 assists. He mainly operates as a left-back but can feature further forward as a wing-back if required.