Altrincham have signed former Rotherham United favourite Ben Pringle following his departure from Morecambe.

Altrincham have bolstered their squad for the upcoming season by bringing in the experienced midfielder, as announced by their official club website.

Pringle, who is 33-years-old, was released by Morecambe at the end of the last campaign after being part of their side promoted to League One.

He has been spending time on trial at Alty as a free agent and has done enough to earn a deal with the National League outfit.

New club

Their boss, Phil Parkinson, has said: “Ben’s acquisition will add vast experience, creativity and quality. He’s proven and still hungry, and he wants to help us achieve our goals. I’m really looking forward to seeing him in Alty colours in the National League.”

Career to date

Pringle rose up from non-league before he was snapped up by Derby County as a youngster in 2009.

He spent a couple of seasons with the Rams before moving to Rotherham, where he quickly became a key player.

The left-footed midfielder went on to play 168 games for the Millers in all competitions over four years, chipping in with 22 goals and 34 assists during that time.

He left the Yorkshire club in 2015 and has since had spells at Fulham, Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic, Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham and Morecambe.

Pringle is now at Altrincham and could play tonight in their friendly against Bradford Park Avenue.