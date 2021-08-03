Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is now on the radar of Crystal Palace, according to Dorset Live.

Bournemouth look to be facing a difficult task to keep hold of Danjuma, with Crystal Palace just one of several clubs keeping tabs on the Dutchman. Patrick Vieira’s side face competition from fellow Premier League side Watford, as well as Spanish La Liga side Villarreal, who have reportedly submitted a £13 million bid, but this does not meet Bournemouth’s valuation of £35 million.

Manager Scott Parker has revealed that he is willing to listen to offers for Danjuma. But any interested clubs would need to match their asking price.

Crystal Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman was reportedly in the stands for Bournemouth’s latest pre-season outing. He watched as the Cherries were victorious over MK Dons, with the home side winning 5-0.

But Danjuma wasn’t in the matchday squad for the fixture. Although Dorset Live speculates that Freedman could have been there to enter into talks with the player and his representatives as opposed to being there on scouting duty.

However, Crystal Palace’s pursuit could be in jeopardy before it has already begun. The report states that the Eagles are hoping Bournemouth lower their valuation for the 24-year-old as they may not be able to compete with those who are willing to pay the asking price.

Palace wish to sign Danjuma to ‘dove tail’ with the likes of talisman Wilfried Zaha and new signing Michael Olise, who joined this summer from Championship side Reading earlier in the window.