After last season’s well documented off-field problems, Wigan Athletic have had a busy summer under new ownership including a strong pre-season with five wins from five.

Following these results Wigan face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light to kick-off their Sky Bet League One campaign this weekend, in which they will be looking to challenge for promotion. In the up and coming season there’s plenty of established League One players who will be looking to drive Wigan towards these aims, and here are three players to watch out for:

Thelo Aasgaard

The 19-year-old Norwegian attacking midfielder made 33 starts for the Latics last season, in a campaign where the younger players at the club were heavily relied on. Aasgaard stood out scoring three goals and grabbing two assists in the league. He’s continued to stand out in pre-season, looking like he’s a lot more adept to the physical demands of the division. This, paired with his technical ability and creativity could make him an unstoppable force in the Latics promotion push this season.

Stephen Humphrys

Stephen Humphrys has plenty to offer in Wigan Athletic’s attack this season, scoring 11 goals and getting three assists in 29 starts for relegated Rochdale last season. Humphrys can certainly better that this season with a better standard of creative players behind him.

During pre-season, Humphrys has stood out playing a range of roles playing up front, behind the striker and on the left wing, scoring four goals in the five pre-season games. The 23-year-old attacker certainly looks like a dangerous asset for Wigan going into the new season.

Will Keane

After coming through the Manchester United youth ranks, Will Keane has struggled to reach the level his potential suggested due to constant injuries restricting him from finding form. However, last year at Wigan Athletic, manager Leam Richardson began to play Keane in an attacking midfield role, doubling up as a second striker but still creating plenty of chances for fellow goal scorers Callum Lang and Joe Dodoo.

Keane had the best season of his career-to-date scoring 10 goals and getting five assists in 32 starts in League One, playing a huge role in the Latics’ survival. If Keane can carry this form into next season he will be crucial to Wigan’s promotion push.