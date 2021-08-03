Sunderland’s summer has been described by most fans as stagnant and slow, with a number having growing concerns over the business, or lack of, completed by the club over the past six weeks.

Despite this, performances in pre-season have been quite promising – the Black Cats have gone unbeaten drawing to Spennymoor, York and Tranmere, easily brushing off League Two side Harrogate Town and most recently beating newly-promoted Championship side Hull City.

There is no doubt among Sunderland fans that the aim this season has to be promotion – will this finally be the year? Here we look at three Sunderland players to watch out for in the upcoming 2021/22 season:

Callum Doyle

The first player to watch for Sunderland this season is Callum Doyle, who has been signed this summer on loan from Manchester City for the year. Doyle is a 17-year old-who has already impressed Sunderland fans during pre-season.

He has been part of Man City’s academy for seven years and that shows with how he conducts himself in defence. Calm and composed on the ball, Doyle has all the right attributes to be a top quality, ball-playing defender and regardless of his age, expect him to feature heavily in Sunderland’s first team this year.

Corry Evans

The next Sunderland player to keep a close eye on is new signing Corry Evans. The former Blackburn centre-midfielder featured over 200 times for the Rovers and again, like Doyle, has impressed in pre-season with his ability on and off the ball.

Brought in to replace Max Power, Evans is also known for his tenacious tackling, similar to that of former Sunderland captain Lee Cattermole.

Alex Pritchard

The final player to watch for Sunderland this season is Alex Pritchard – the 28-year-old attacking midfielder joins Sunderland on a free only a few years after signing for Huddersfield for £11m. Pritchard brings undoubted talent. He has performed at a quality level in the Championship and the Premier League and has 61 goal contributions across England’s top 3 tiers.

Pritchard struggled with consistency and injuries towards the back end of his time with the Terriers, only appearing 18 times last season. But without-doubt, if Pritchard stays injury free there’s huge potential for him this year at Sunderland, and he could play a pivotal part in firing the club back into the Championship.