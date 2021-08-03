Portsmouth will kick-start their latest assault on League One promotion with a trip to Fleetwood this weekend.

Nine players have arrived at Fratton Park this summer, a number which is expected to increase over the coming week with several potential loanees touted for a move to the south coast. However, Cowley’s squad overhaul hasn’t come without its casualties – as many as ten players have departed, leaving few survivors from the Kenny Jackett era.

With a new-look side set to step out in front of fans this weekend, we have identified three players to watch out for this season…

Gassan Ahadme

Having originally been taken on trial with a view to a loan move, Ahadme lit up pre-season with an outstanding eight goals in four warm-up games. Unsurprisingly, Cowley quickly struck a deal to secure the Moroccan’s services on a season-long loan deal from Premier League newbies Norwich.

Ahadme suffered an injury-stricken season in Spain last year which hampered his progress, but he remains a player that the Canaries think highly of, and from his current showings in a Portsmouth shirt you can see just why. Boasting height, athleticism and an attacking intelligence past his years, the 20-year-old could be set to explode onto the EFL scene this season.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild

One of the few that remained from the crop of players bought to the club by former boss Jackett, Hackett-Fairchild is a man with a point to prove. Having signed from non-league Bromley with his career seemingly on the up, the winger was restricted to just 63 first-team minutes under Jackett, leading to two loan spells of varying success.

However, Cowley has thrown down the gauntlet and challenged Hackett-Fairchild to finally kick-start his Portsmouth career, and the pre-season signs have been promising. Having curled in a sumptuous effort against Havant and Waterlooville, the 23-year-old put in another fine display as the Blues saw off Peterborough on Saturday. A technically gifted player with fine balance and an eye for goal, there could be plenty more to come from Hackett-Fairchild this season.

Gavin Bazunu

When first-choice stopper and Portsmouth stalwart Craig MacGillivray was allowed to leave the club this summer, there was a certain amount of bafflement amongst the Fratton faithful. But when the loan signing of Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City was confirmed, Cowley’s plan soon became clear.

The former Lincoln manager likes his sides to build from the back, and with Pep’s Manchester City DNA ingrained into Bazunu he’ll be equally as comfortable with the ball at his feet as he is with it in his gloves.