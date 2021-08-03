Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has reportedly agreed a new contract to remain in charge at Loftus Road, according to West London Sport.

Queens Park Rangers had offered their boss an improved contract after a successful campaign last time out. They finished in ninth position and just nine points outside of the play-offs.

He is now expected to put pen to paper prior to getting their season underway. They face Millwall at home this Saturday.

Warburton took over in May 2019 after a one year stint at fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest. During his tenure he has won 36 of his 98 games in charge, equalling a win percentage of 36.73%.

Prior to joining QPR, Warburton started his career at Brentford. He took over from Uwe Rosler in League One and guided the Bees to second place and promotion up into the second tier. In his first Championship season with Brentford he achieved a fifth placed finish, eventually losing in the play-off semi final to Middlesbrough. He became manager of Scottish giants Rangers in 2015 where he won the Championship and the Challenge Cup double.

Along with Warburton, assistant manager John Eustace is also set to sign a new deal. He was given the opportunity to take over from Steve Cooper at Swansea City, but turned this down. To repay his loyalty to the side from Shepherd’s Bush they have offered him a new contract and he will likely sign prior to the season opener next week.

QPR are looking to bolster their squad this summer in an attempt to break into the top six. So far they have signed 10 new players. They include Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne, Stefan Johansen, and Moses Odubajo amongst others.