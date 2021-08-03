The Championship gets underway this Friday night, with Bournemouth welcoming West Brom in the inaugural game of the new 2021/22 season.

Another Championship season is upon us and the roster is looking as fierce as ever. Dropping down from the Premier League are West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham whilst Hull City, Peterborough United and Blackpool arrive from League One.

We’ve asked our writers to predict the final 2021/22 Championship table, and here’s what they’ve come up with:

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

1. QPR

2. Fulham

3. Sheffield United

4. West Brom

5. Barnsley

6. Bournemouth

7. Millwall

8. Luton Town

9. Middlesbrough

10. Cardiff City

11. Stoke City

12. Birmingham City

13. Blackburn Rovers

14. Coventry City

15. Preston North End

16. Blackpool

17. Peterborough United

18. Swansea City

19. Reading

20. Nottingham Forest

21. Bristol City

22. Hull City

23. Huddersfield Town

24. Derby County

Harry Mail (@harrymail99)

1. Fulham

2. Sheffield United

3. West Brom

4. Nottingham Forest

5. Cardiff City

6. Bournemouth

7. Barnsley

8. Middlesbrough

9. QPR

10. Luton Town

11. Stoke City

12. Birmingham City

13. Bristol City

14. Swansea City

15. Millwall

16. Preston

17. Reading

18. Coventry City

19. Blackpool

20. Blackburn Rovers

21. Hull City

22. Huddersfield Town

23. Peterborough United

24. Derby County

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

1. Fulham

2. Bournemouth

3. West Brom

4. QPR

5. Sheffield United

6. Swansea City

7. Luton Town

8. Middlesbrough

9. Cardiff City

10. Nottingham Forest

11. Birmingham City

12. Barnsley

13. Stoke City

14. Millwall

15. Bristol City

16. Preston North End

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Coventry City

19. Blackpool

20. Blackburn Rovers

21. Peterborough United

22. Reading

23. Hull City

24. Derby County

Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ)

1. West Brom

2. Sheffield United

3. QPR

4. Bournemouth

5. Fulham

6. Middlesbrough

7. Swansea City

8. Cardiff City

9. Reading

10. Preston

11. Barnsley

12. Stoke City

13. Bristol City

14. Hull City

15. Forest

16. Millwall

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Blackburn Rovers

19. Luton Town

20. Peterborough United

21. Derby County

22. Coventry City

23. Birmingham City

24. Blackpool

Notes:

All our of writers have got Fulham finishing in the top-six, with all but one backing Marco Silva’s side to claim an automatic promotion spot.

The Whites return to the Championship with a quality side and with a change in manager, hopefully the west London club can find a new lease of life as they vie for yet another immediate return to the Premier League.

At the other end of the table, all but one of our writers have predicted that Derby County will finish rock-bottom of the upcoming Championship season.

Wayne Rooney’s side are in a perilous position – just a few days away from their Championship opener v Huddersfield Town, they’ve barely got enough players to field a squad and look likely to be relying on youth players to make up the numbers throughout the course of next season.

Elsewhere, Luton Town could once again be dark horses after their 12th-place finish last season.

Nathan Jones’ side have put together an impressive summer transfer window bringing in the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Allan Campbell to name a couple of shrewd signings, and all but one of our writers have backed them to finish inside the top ten next season.