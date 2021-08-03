The72 predicts the final 2021/22 Championship table – Derby woes? Fulham to prosper? Luton dark horses?
The Championship gets underway this Friday night, with Bournemouth welcoming West Brom in the inaugural game of the new 2021/22 season.
Another Championship season is upon us and the roster is looking as fierce as ever. Dropping down from the Premier League are West Brom, Sheffield United and Fulham whilst Hull City, Peterborough United and Blackpool arrive from League One.
We’ve asked our writers to predict the final 2021/22 Championship table, and here’s what they’ve come up with:
Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)
1. QPR
2. Fulham
3. Sheffield United
4. West Brom
5. Barnsley
6. Bournemouth
7. Millwall
8. Luton Town
9. Middlesbrough
10. Cardiff City
11. Stoke City
12. Birmingham City
13. Blackburn Rovers
14. Coventry City
15. Preston North End
16. Blackpool
17. Peterborough United
18. Swansea City
19. Reading
20. Nottingham Forest
21. Bristol City
22. Hull City
23. Huddersfield Town
24. Derby County
Harry Mail (@harrymail99)
1. Fulham
2. Sheffield United
3. West Brom
4. Nottingham Forest
5. Cardiff City
6. Bournemouth
7. Barnsley
8. Middlesbrough
9. QPR
10. Luton Town
11. Stoke City
12. Birmingham City
13. Bristol City
14. Swansea City
15. Millwall
16. Preston
17. Reading
18. Coventry City
19. Blackpool
20. Blackburn Rovers
21. Hull City
22. Huddersfield Town
23. Peterborough United
24. Derby County
James Ray (@_jamesrray)
1. Fulham
2. Bournemouth
3. West Brom
4. QPR
5. Sheffield United
6. Swansea City
7. Luton Town
8. Middlesbrough
9. Cardiff City
10. Nottingham Forest
11. Birmingham City
12. Barnsley
13. Stoke City
14. Millwall
15. Bristol City
16. Preston North End
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Coventry City
19. Blackpool
20. Blackburn Rovers
21. Peterborough United
22. Reading
23. Hull City
24. Derby County
Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ)
1. West Brom
2. Sheffield United
3. QPR
4. Bournemouth
5. Fulham
6. Middlesbrough
7. Swansea City
8. Cardiff City
9. Reading
10. Preston
11. Barnsley
12. Stoke City
13. Bristol City
14. Hull City
15. Forest
16. Millwall
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Blackburn Rovers
19. Luton Town
20. Peterborough United
21. Derby County
22. Coventry City
23. Birmingham City
24. Blackpool
Notes:
All our of writers have got Fulham finishing in the top-six, with all but one backing Marco Silva’s side to claim an automatic promotion spot.
The Whites return to the Championship with a quality side and with a change in manager, hopefully the west London club can find a new lease of life as they vie for yet another immediate return to the Premier League.
At the other end of the table, all but one of our writers have predicted that Derby County will finish rock-bottom of the upcoming Championship season.
Wayne Rooney’s side are in a perilous position – just a few days away from their Championship opener v Huddersfield Town, they’ve barely got enough players to field a squad and look likely to be relying on youth players to make up the numbers throughout the course of next season.
Elsewhere, Luton Town could once again be dark horses after their 12th-place finish last season.
Nathan Jones’ side have put together an impressive summer transfer window bringing in the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Allan Campbell to name a couple of shrewd signings, and all but one of our writers have backed them to finish inside the top ten next season.