West Ham United have signed Birmingham City-linked goalkeeper Brian Kinnear, as announced by their official club website.

West Ham United have brought the youngster in on a deal until 2022.

Kinnear, who is 20-years-old, was a free agent after being released by Rangers at the end of last season.

He has been on the radar of Birmingham in this transfer window, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

New move

However, he has now signed for the Hammers after a brief period on trial and will link up with their Under-23s.

He has said: “I’m really happy to be here, I’ve been on trial for a bit and I’m just happy to get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“The first day I came in I thought I did really well and then they asked me to come back in and then that was me, I was happy then.”

Career to date

Kinnear joined Rangers as a youngster and rose up through the academy of the Scottish giants.

The Edinburgh-born stopper was a regular for the Ibrox club at various youth levels and was loaned out for the first time to Camelon in 2019.

He then had a brief spell out on loan at Annan Athletic last season to get some more experience under his belt before being shown the door at the end of June.

Kinnear has since been weighing up his options and has now found a new permanent home at West Ham.