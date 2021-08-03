After a superb end to last season, QPR have had a very promising summer leading to many of even the most pessimistic R’s fans feeling good about their chances this season.

With the season fast approaching, and after a long 18-month absence fans finally returning (in full) to stadiums, we look at three players that fans of the EFL should watch out for this season down at Queens Park Rangers:

Jordy De Wijs



This addition may come as a surprise to any Hull City fans, who weren’t set alight by the talents of the big Dutch defender. However since his move to W12 in January, Jordy has shown his excellent defensive capabilities and has received high praise from all the QPR faithful. His physicality and ability to bully forwards is his best attribute, however he’s surprisingly very comfortable with the ball at his feet and therefore suits Mark Warburton’s system perfectly.

Luke Amos



Amos Joined the R’s on a permanent basis last summer, after an impressive loan spell in the 2019-20 season. The former Spurs man however suffered a devastating serious knee injury early on in the campaign, curtailing his season.

Having spent all of last season recovering, the tenacious midfielder will be looking for a positive return this year and he very well may be the missing piece in QPR’s midfield.

He is full of energy and does a lot of the ugly side of the game, usually going unnoticed, however that could be the perfect foil for Stefan Johansen and forming a very good partnership in the middle of the park would be crucial.

Chris Willock

Although Willock has already announced himself as one of QPR’s better players, Willock’s potential is absolutely limitless and this year could become a breakout season for the Englishman.

If Willock can perform to near his best on a consistent basis, then he will arrive as one of the Championship’s best players and could help steer QPR towards the top-six next season.