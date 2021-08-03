Oldham Athletic are set to sign Wolves striker Austin Samuels on loan, according to journalist Adam Millington on Twitter (see tweet below).

I understand that #wwfc’s Austin Samuels is set to join #oafc on loan. Pacy striker who signed a contract extension with Wolves in the summer. Spent some of last season on loan at Bradford City. — Adam Millington (@AdamGMillington) August 2, 2021

Oldham Athletic are poised to bolster their attacking options for the new season by luring the youngster to the North West.

Samuels, who is 20-years-old, spent time on loan at Bradford City in the last campaign.

He is now poised to return for a second crack at League Two.

Career to date

Samuels joined Wolves at the age of eight and has spent his whole career on the books at Molinuex.

He has been a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels in the past but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

The attacker was loaned out for the first time to Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North during the season before last.

He made six appearances for the non-league outfit and didn’t score.

Bradford then swooped to sign him in October last year and he managed to bag once in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams.

Oldham move in the pipeline

Oldham have had a busy summer so far as Keith Curle prepares for his first full season in charge at Boundary Park.

They have signed Sam Hart, Jayson Leutwiler, Jordan Clarke, Harrison McGahey, Hallam Hope and Alan Sheehan in this transfer window.

