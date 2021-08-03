Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has sent a message to his followers on Twitter this morning (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic’s manager has provided an update to fans as they prepare for their return to the Valley this weekend.

The Addicks take on newly relegated Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and will be eager to get off to a good start.

Adkins is eyeing his fourth promotion from League One in the upcoming season having previously gone up from this level with Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton in the past.

Big game

He has said today: “Start of the season at the weekend. Sheffield Wednesday at home, should be a cracker! Live on Sky, a real tough game for us but hopefully we’ll have a big crowd and a great atmosphere as well.

“The owners got a good song that he’s going to be playing before the game as well so I’m sure that will get everyone going. The atmosphere should be fantastic and that’s something we’re really looking forward to.”

Ins and Outs

Charlton have had a summer of transition having seen a number of key players from last season such as Darren Pratley, Chuks Aneke and Ben Amos head out the exit door.



They have delved into the transfer market to sign five players so far but are believed to be in the hunt for more new faces, as per London News Online.

Craig MacGillivray, Akin Famewo, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare and George Dobson have all come through the entrance door and could be joined by a few more players before the end of the window.