The 2021/22 Championship season sees the return of Blackpool.

Their 2020/21 season started slowly as they were 23rd after seven matches but by January they were sat in mid-table, and they finished the season in 3rd. They won the play-offs after beating Oxford 6-3 on aggregate and then Lincoln City 2-1 in the final.

Their pre-season started with an impressive 7-0 win over Squires Gate but has been followed by results like the 3-1 home losses to Newport County and then Accrington Stanley. This season, Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to avoid a relegation fight and make the most of their momentum as a swift return to League One could be disastrous for the Seasiders.

Chris Maxwell

The Welsh goalkeeper has won over the Blackpool fans after playing for Preston North End. Last season he played all 4140 league minutes as he won the Golden Glove. His 22 clean sheets meant Blackpool didn’t concede in 47.8% of their matches – he’ll be pivotal to any success the Seasiders have this season.

Kenny Dougall

Fan favourite Dougall is always at the heart of what Blackpool do. This was highlighted in the play-off final as it was his brace that secured the Wembley win over Lincoln. The Australian has seemingly found his home at Bloomfield Road as he is playing by far the best football of his career – Critchley will rely on his midfield linchpin throughout this season.

Oliver Casey

Oliver Casey comes in after helping an impressive Leeds side gain promotion to the Under-23s Premier League. Casey will grow into this Blackpool side, but he will definitely impress when given the chance especially with defenders like fellow new signing Richard Keogh to learn from.