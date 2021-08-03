Middlesbrough are set to appoint Norwich City’s head of recruitment Kieran Scott as their new head of football, according to Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough do not currently have a head of football, with the role having been vacant since 2019. Not only is personnel set to change on the pitch, but off it too, with the hierarchy looking at a reshuffle.

Kieran Scott is leaving his role as head of recruitment at Norwich, and Middlesbrough eyed him up as a potential candidate to fill the vacancy as head of football.

During his time at Carrow Road, Scott was responsible for the signings of Emi Buendia, Tim Krul, and Teemu Pukki, all of which have been very successful in their time at the club. He has also helped bring in Milot Rashica and Pierre-Lees Melou this summer at Norwich.

Scott told Canaries podcast All in Yellow that ‘he was looking to make a step up in his career and Boro are giving him that chance as they look to reshape their technical department in search of a return to the Premier League themselves in the next two to three years’.

He has helped Norwich achieve two promotions in his tenure and he will be looking to help Middlesbrough do the same.

Scott impressed the Middlesbrough hierarchy with his vision for the club. When he signs he is expected to oversee proceedings. He will look after player welfare throughout the club, recruitment itself, he will help with new signings – both loans and permanent deals, and contracts.