MK Dons are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Russell Martin following his departure to Swansea City.

Here are five outsiders who the Dons could consider-

Alex Neil

He has been available since parting company with Preston North End in March after just under four years in charge at Deepdale.

The Scotsman guided Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

Liam Rosenior

The 37-year-old is a bright young coach and currently works at Derby County with Wayne Rooney.

MK Dons handed Martin his first managerial role so could they take a gamble on Rosenior now?

Shaun Maloney

He is another promising coach in the game who may fancy his chances of getting a managerial job in the near future.

The ex-Wigan Athletic and Hull City midfielder is a member of the coaching staff of the Belgium national team having also held a role with the academy at Celtic.

John Eustace

The current QPR assistant turned down the Swansea job before they swooped in for Martin, as per Wales Online.

The 41-years-old managed non-league side Kidderminster Harriers from 2016 to 2018 before his move to the R’s in 2018.

Jonathan Woodgate

He is an option for MK Dons as they look for a new manager.

The former England international struggled during his time at Middlesbrough but will feel he deserves another shot in the game after his work in caretaker charge of AFC Bournemouth last season.