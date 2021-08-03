Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye is impressing on trial at Leyton Orient.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett has liked what he has seen so far, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Omotoye, who is 18-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Swindon Town from Norwich.

He joined the Robins in January and went on to make seven appearances as they were relegated from League One.



So far, so good

Leyton Orient have been casting an eye over him over recent times and Jackett has said: “We’ve been impressed with him since he’s been here, he’s done very well, and for such a young lad he has got a lot of confidence and the ability to back himself which I do like,” the O’s boss said.

“We’ll see but he’s with us next week. We’ve had a good look at him so far and he has contributed to the group. Getting a goal will really help him with his development.”

Career to date

Omotoye started his career in non-league at Cray Wanderers before Norwich lured him to Carrow Road. He signed his first professional contract with the current Championship table toppers in October 2019.

The ex-Belgium youth international has since extended his stay until 2024.

He has made four first-team appearances for the Canaries so far but could be on his way out on loan again next term.

His time with Swindon didn’t really work out in the end but Leyton Orient have a decision to make on him soon as to whether they would like to sign him.